Rwandan Youth Asked to Join Battle Against Genocide Ideology

Rwandan artists have been called upon to create contemporary content that will enable the youth to fight and prevent genocide from happening again in Rwanda.

The call was made this May 5, 2022, by the ministries of sports, youth, and culture during an event to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi especially members of the former ministry of youth (Mijeuma).

So far, thirty-four staff of the former Ministere de la Jeunesse et du Mouvement Associatif (MIJEUMA) are known to have been killed during the Genocide.

The joint event was also attended by officials and staff of the National Orders and Decorations of Honour, the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), as well as the General Council of Artists (RAC).

It was preceded by the laying wreath at mass graves of Kigali Genocide memorial to pay tribute to more than 250,000 victims of Genocide against the Tutsi who lay to rest at the memorial.

The minister of youth and culture, Rosemary Mbabazi said that the government is counting on the youth in fighting genocide ideology in this generation of the internet and social media where most of the genocide deniers have taken and drawn their battle 28 years on.

“I am asking the Rwandan youth, especially the artists to play a significant and practical role in fighting genocide ideology which is largely spread on the internet and social media,” Mbabazi said.

“This can be done if the youth actively participate on social media to denounce and refute fake news and to those who use the internet to deny and trivialize the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.”

Mbabazi asked the youth to use their talents of arts to create content that can help rebuild the Rwandan society instead of focusing on content that can promote divisions in all circles of life today.

In different interviews with Kigali Today some of the youthful artists and sports personalities showed that the youth participated in the genocide and thus the youth today are ready to take on the big challenge of fighting genocide ideology.

Even at this event, the youth made several commitments in this regard.

Mugisha Samuel, a cyclist and winner of the 2018 yellow jersey in the Tour of Rwanda said that he will use his talent and acquired knowledge about the 1994 genocide against Tutsi to educate others in the field of sports.

“I learnt a lot from the elders who addressed us in regard to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. I understand that the youth were quietly involved in genocide. I will fight hard so that this tragedy does not happen again,” Mugisha said.

The minister of sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju reminded the youth that the government alone cannot fight the genocide ideology.

She said that the role of the young Rwandans especially those in sports and arts can be vital in changing mindsets and educating the population through their talents.