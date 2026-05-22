President Kagame Watches as Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers Outclass Morocco’s FUS Rabat

KIGALI – RSSB Tigers delivered a commanding performance to defeat Morocco’s FUS Rabat 95-72 in the opening leg of the BAL 2026 quarterfinals at BK Arena in Kigali, giving Rwanda’s representatives a strong advantage ahead of the return leg.

Backed by a packed home crowd and watched by President Paul Kagame, the Rwandan side controlled the contest from the opening quarter and never allowed FUS Rabat to take the lead at any point in the game.

RSSB Tigers finished the first quarter leading 24-13 before extending the advantage to 45-36 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the hosts had stretched the score to 71-59, putting themselves firmly in control before eventually sealing an emphatic 23-point victory.

For large parts of the second half, BK Arena carried the feeling that RSSB Tigers were on course to break the 100-point mark once again, just as they had done during the Kalahari Conference stage earlier in the competition.

Every fast-break attack and every successful three-pointer pushed the crowd into louder celebration as the scoreboard continued rising rapidly in favor of the home side.

With the Tigers dominating possession and attacking relentlessly late in the fourth quarter, many supporters inside the arena stood anticipating another century performance.

Although the Rwandan side eventually finished five points short, the pace, confidence, and attacking intensity displayed throughout the game reflected a team playing with growing belief on the continental stage.

The result marked one of RSSB Tigers’ strongest performances in BAL competition and further underlined Rwanda’s growing presence in African basketball.

The atmosphere inside BK Arena reflected the increasing popularity of the Basketball Africa League in Rwanda, with thousands of supporters turning out to back the home side during the official opening of the BAL 2026 quarterfinal stage.

East African music star Bien-Aimé Alusa Baraza also performed during the event, adding to the occasion as Kigali once again hosted one of Africa’s biggest basketball competitions.

Second Quarter Momentum Shift Crushed Moroccan Resistance

Although FUS Rabat attempted to stay competitive during the opening stages, the decisive momentum shift came midway through the second quarter when RSSB Tigers intensified their defensive pressure and accelerated the tempo in transition.

The Moroccan side struggled to contain Rwanda’s speed on fast breaks as RSSB Tigers repeatedly punished turnovers and converted quick attacking opportunities into points.

The hosts eventually built a 23-point lead, their biggest advantage of the night, while FUS Rabat continuously failed to recover from the pressure and energy imposed by the Kigali side.

Shooting Guard Leonard Craig Randall II emerged as the star of the match with a sensational 38-point performance that included six successful three-pointers. His shooting accuracy repeatedly energized the home crowd and disrupted the rhythm of the Moroccan defense whenever FUS Rabat attempted to regroup.

Point Guard Teafale Lenard Jr controlled the pace of the game effectively and organized the offense with composure, while Forward Ntore Habimana contributed 13 important points to maintain attacking balance across all four quarters.

Center Mangok Mathiang dominated physically inside the paint, collecting 15 rebounds and helping RSSB Tigers win crucial second-ball situations throughout the game.

RSSB Tigers scored 27 points from turnovers compared to FUS Rabat’s 18 and also dominated fast-break points 25-11. The hosts forced 18 turnovers while maintaining defensive discipline throughout the contest.

According to the official game report, RSSB Tigers led the match for 39 minutes and 21 seconds, while FUS Rabat failed to lead at any point.

Rwanda’s Basketball Rise Continues

RSSB Tigers’ commanding victory also reflected the broader growth of basketball in Rwanda over recent years. Since Kigali became host of the Basketball Africa League finals in 2021, the country has continued investing heavily in sports infrastructure and continental competitions.

BK Arena has increasingly established itself among Africa’s leading indoor sports venues while attracting major basketball events and international attention.

The Basketball Africa League itself, a partnership between the NBA and FIBA, has significantly elevated the visibility of African basketball while creating greater commercial and sporting opportunities for clubs across the continent.

Rwanda has increasingly positioned itself at the center of that growth through hosting rights, youth basketball development, and strong fan engagement around the sport.

Speaking after the game, RSSB Tigers head coach Henry Dennis Newton Mwinuka praised both the performance of his players and the support from the Kigali crowd.

“It is always special to play in front of our supporters because they give the team extra energy and confidence. The players showed great discipline and intensity tonight, but we remain focused because we want to achieve even more in the coming fixtures,” Mwinuka said after the game.

For FUS Rabat, the heavy defeat leaves significant work ahead of the return leg as the Moroccan side searches for a response.

For RSSB Tigers and their supporters, however, Friday night’s performance offered another strong reminder that Rwanda’s ambitions in African basketball continue to grow stronger with every major occasion.

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