Kagame Credits Oklahoma Christian Partnership for Helping Shape Rwanda’s Emerging Leaders

KIGALI – President Paul Kagame has credited a two-decade partnership between Rwanda and Oklahoma Christian University with helping develop a new generation of leaders now serving in strategic positions across government, business, and national development institutions.

Speaking during celebrations marking 20 years of collaboration between Rwanda and the American university, Kagame said the partnership had evolved far beyond a traditional education exchange into a long-term investment in Rwanda’s human capital and leadership ambitions.

“Two decades later, there are more than 700 alumni who serve in strategic leadership positions, including senior government officials and executives in the private sector,” Kagame told guests gathered in Kigali.

The remarks highlighted the growing influence of the Oklahoma Christian network in Rwanda, where former students now occupy roles in public institutions, private companies, education, technology, and community leadership.

What began in 2004 as conversations about Rwanda’s education ambitions later developed into one of the country’s most visible international academic partnerships.

In 2006, the first 10 Rwandan students traveled to Oklahoma Christian University under the Presidential Scholars Program.

Twenty years later, the partnership has expanded into a network of more than 700 alumni and a growing academic presence in Rwanda itself.

Kagame said the collaboration reflects Rwanda’s broader vision of investing in education as a foundation for long-term economic transformation and competitiveness.

“One of the most important legacies of this partnership is that Rwanda is now home to several world-class institutions. It is important to equip our young people with the knowledge and skills to compete with the rest of the world. Only then will we be able to build lasting economic growth,” he said.

The President also praised the role played by supporters and founders of the initiative, particularly former Oklahoma Christian University President Mike O’Neal and his wife Nancy, whom he described as instrumental in building the relationship from its earliest stages.

“We would not be here without them,” Kagame said.

From Educational Opportunity to National Impact

Throughout the anniversary celebration, speaker after speaker emphasized how the partnership transformed from a scholarship initiative into a leadership development platform shaping Rwanda’s future workforce.

Ivan Mbaraga, a 2016 alumnus, described the partnership as a story of transformation built on education, mentorship, and opportunity. “What began as a mission to empower young people through education has grown into a thriving legacy. Opportunity was planted as a seed. Tonight, we see it beneath its shell,” Mbaraga said.

Mbaraga said many alumni who once sat in classrooms at Oklahoma Christian University are now leading institutions, mentoring younger generations, and contributing to Rwanda’s development journey across different sectors.

“You are proof that when opportunity is stewarded well, it multiplies into transformation,” he told fellow graduates and guests.

His remarks reflected the emotional significance of the partnership for many alumni who returned to Rwanda after their studies and became part of the country’s evolving leadership landscape.

The celebration brought together government officials, university leaders, business executives, alumni, and students, many of whom described the partnership as one of the most enduring examples of education diplomacy between Rwanda and an international institution.

Expanding the Partnership’s Future

John deSteiguer, , the chancellor of Oklahoma Christian University said the partnership is now entering a new phase focused on expanding access, innovation, and global learning opportunities.

According to deSteiguer, enrollment in Oklahoma Christian programs offered in Rwanda grew by more than 60 percent this year alone.

“That 60 percent is not just a statistic. That represents individuals, leaders, professionals, and future change makers who are investing not only in their education, but in the future of their country,” he said.

The university also announced plans to introduce three new academic programs, pending approval from Rwanda’s Higher Education Council.

The proposed programs include a Bachelor of Science in Business Leadership and Technology, a Master of Science in Systems Engineering, and a Master of Science in Project Management.

In another major announcement, Oklahoma Christian University plans to launch an African Studies program in 2027 that will allow American students to study in Rwanda through immersive academic and cultural experiences.

For deSteiguer, the initiative reflects how Rwanda’s global image has evolved over the past two decades. “Rwanda is not just a place you go to visit. It’s a place that stays with you,” he said.

As the partnership marked its 20th anniversary, it became clear that what started as an educational opportunity for a small group of students has grown into a lasting leadership pipeline helping shape Rwanda’s national future.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today