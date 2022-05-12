Singer Weasel set to Wed Sandra Teta 

Dance hall star and former Gudlyfe singer Weasel Manizo real name Douglas Mayanja finally talks about settling down with former beauty queen Sandra Teta.

This comes following rumors that the two separated years ago but Weasel refuted the rumors live on Spark TV in a video interview.

The singer praised Sandra for giving him two beautiful kids and even went on to mention his plans of coming to Kigali for introduction and civil wedding.

“I am planning to travel to Kigali for introduction ceremony to make it official with Sandra Teta my lovely wife. I have seen it all. Now it’s time to settle down with her to raise our kids as husband and wife,” says Weasel.

The couple is blessed with two kids and has been dating since 2018, when Teta Sandra decided to relocate to Kampala for greener pastures.

Sandra Teta became a public figure back in 2011, when she contested for Miss SFB.

In local showbiz, she is known for organising fashion shows, debates in secondary schools in Rwanda and is credited for being the brains behind Miss Rwanda beauty pageant which was suspended recently following sexual harassment allegations.

Prior to dating Weasel, Sandra dated Miss Rwanda orgazation boss Ishimwe Dieudonne alias Prince Kid who is now detained for allegations of sexual harassment against Miss Rwanda contestants.

She also dated Active Crew member Dereke before finally settling with Weasel.

Although Weasel did not mention the dates of the wedding but his camp has it that, the plans are in motion already.

Weasel is a young brother to East African celebrated music star Chameleon a.k.a Joseph Mayanja.