Amavubi in Dakar Ahead of Crucial Game Against African Champions

A squad of 23 national football team players have landed in Dakar ahead of an African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against reigning champions Senegal.

After their 1-1 draw with Mozambique in their group opener, Amavubi Stars lock horns with the Lions of Teranga in Group L on June 7, at Abdulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio, Dakar/ Senegal.

Head coach Carlos Alos Ferrer and his players touched down yesterday afternoon and were welcomed by a few Rwandan fans who live in Senegal.

Carlos knows the size of the task facing his team as they play a Senegalese side full of stars such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy and Idrissa Gana.

“Today’s game against Senegal is a good game to play for everyone. It is a good opportunity for everyone to play against the champions of Africa,” Ferrer said.

“We know the Senegal are favorites not only in the group, they are favorites to win the Afcon and they are the current champions.We have to take it with high motivation.We know we are playing against probably the best team in Africa with players who play for top teams in European top leagues.

“We don’t have any pressure for the results.We came here not to lose,we came here to try to win.We know the situation but we will fight for sure.” he condluded

The reigning African champions Senegal, who have also qualified for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, are the favorite to retain the continental title in 2013.

Last week, Rwanda earned an important point away to Mozambique. Blaise Nishimwe broke the deadlock for Rwanda but the lead did not last as they conceded after just two minutes.

Senegal also won the opening game of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, beating visitors Benin 3-1 thanks to hat-trick from Sadio Mane.

The treble took Mane up to 32 goals for his country, making him the Senegal’s all-time top scorer as he surpassed Henri Camara who had netted 29 goals.

The winners of the group will qualify for the final showdown in Cote d’Ivoire in 2024.Mozambique and Benin are the other two teams in the group.