Car Owner Returns to Be Greeted by Burnt Out Wreckage of Vehicle

Police Fire Brigade unit has managed to intervene and extinguish an abrupt fire which had caught a white saloon car in Migina near Amahoro Stadium.

The cause of the fire has not been established by press time but residents in the area said that it could have been caused by an internal electrical wiring issue on the vehicle.

The owners of the car was not around.

A team of fire fighters including a female fire fighter arrived at the scene and quickly engaged the fire, an action which attracted many bystanders.

Some residents also took up a task of helping the fire fighters to carry and hold the pressured water horse pipes used in fire fighting.

At some point, the gravity of the fire was overwhelming as a result of tires burning and bursting out, compelling the fire fighters to stop pressurizing water into the burning vehicle.

Within 30 minutes of action, fire fighters managed to stop the fire, a move which many residents applauded because, otherwise, the incident could have caused more damages in adjacent houses.

As for the car, it was burnt near to ashes with nothing retrievable except the hard body.