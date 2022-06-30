Basket Ball Star Mugabe Aristide Retires from National Team

Rwandan basketball superstar Mugabe Aristide has announced his retirement from National team

In a series of tweets, the Rwanda National Basketball Team Captain said that playing for his motherland was “a dream come true”.

“It has been real! 11 years representing my country. God made it happen for me. It has been an honor and a blessing to be a part of the National team… The journey comes to an end…now it’s time for a new chapter,” Mugabe wrote on his twitter handle.

He went on to thank everyone who has been part of his journey including his fellow players, coaches and fans, among others.

Mugabe Aristide 34, made his debut in the Rwanda National Basketball League in 2007 while playing for Rusizi BBC.

He later on played for other teams including Espoir BBC, Marine BBC, and Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK).

With Espoir BBC, Mugabe won the Zone V championship, a qualifier for the 2012 FIBA Africa Clubs Champions Cup, and was named MVP of the National Basketball League after winning the regular season title and playoffs trophy.

In 2013, he was named MVP after helping Espoir win the regular season title and playoffs trophy.

He had been playing for Patriots BBC since 2015, with which he won 3 National Basketball League titles, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.