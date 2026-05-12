U-17 AFCON 2026: Atlas Cubs Begin Title Defense as Morocco Welcomes Africa’s Future Football Stars

Africa’s next generation of football stars takes centre stage tomorrow, May 13, as Morocco hosts the opening match of the 2026 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The Atlas Cubs, who lifted the trophy in the previous edition, begin their title defence against North African rivals Tunisia in a highly anticipated opening fixture expected to set the tone for one of the continent’s premier youth football competitions.

For Morocco, the tournament is more than a sporting contest. It is another opportunity to showcase the country’s growing stature as a leading football nation and a destination capable of hosting major international sporting events.

Morocco’s Youth Football Success Story

Morocco’s rise in youth football has been driven by sustained investment from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), which has prioritised grassroots development, elite academies and world-class infrastructure.

That long-term strategy has delivered impressive results.

The country’s senior national team made history by becoming the first African and Arab side to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Morocco’s youth teams have emerged as consistent contenders on the continental stage.

Technical quality, tactical discipline and athletic intensity have become defining features of Moroccan football.

After winning the U-17 AFCON on home soil last year, the hosts return with confidence and the added pressure of defending their title in front of their supporters.

A Pathway to the World Stage

Beyond continental glory, the tournament offers young players a chance to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup and showcase their talent to scouts and clubs from around the world.

For many participants, this competition could be the first step toward professional careers at the highest level.

Over the years, the U-17 AFCON has served as a launching pad for some of Africa’s biggest football stars.

Tournament Venues and Format

Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat will host the opening match, the semi-finals and the final.

All other matches will be played at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Maâmoura, one of Africa’s most advanced football facilities and a symbol of Morocco’s commitment to player development.

Tournament organisers say the centralised approach is intended to create a vibrant tournament atmosphere while enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring consistency in delivery and supporting long-term player development across future editions.

Strengthening Morocco’s Global Sporting Profile

Hosting the U-17 AFCON for a second consecutive time further cements Morocco’s reputation as a major hub for international football.

The country is also preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, while continuing to stage major continental events such as the Women’s AFCON and CAF Futsal AFCON.

These competitions are part of a broader national strategy to use sport as a driver of development, tourism and international visibility.

Spotlight on Africa’s Future Stars

As the tournament kicks off, football fans across the continent will be watching closely to see which young talents rise to the occasion.

The U-17 AFCON is more than a youth competition. It is a celebration of Africa’s football potential and a glimpse into the future of the game.

For Morocco, the goal is clear: retain the trophy on home soil.

For the rest of Africa, the mission is to dethrone the champions and usher in a new generation of stars.

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