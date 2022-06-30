La Fouine, Magic System and Costa Titch: Music Giants In Kigali This Weekend

For music lovers, July is meant to start with excitements; events organisers are bringing the artists who won the hearts of millions in Africa and beyond.

Coming this weekend is Moroccan – French rapper Laouni Mouhid, commonly known by his stage name La Fouine or Fouiny Babe or just Fouiny.

The 40 year old Tous Les Memes star, Lafouine will do what he does best in old school French rap with his reality check lyrics including Ma Meilleure, Quand Je Partirai, D’ou l’on vient, Papa among others.

Joining him is Ivorian band Magic System with their Coupés Décalés style which is dominated by their local genre Zouglou. The four mates under the band include A’saflo, Adama Fanny, Narcisse Sadoua and Etienne Boué Bi.

On Saturday, the two giants will light up Kigali at Imbuga City walk, or call it, Kigali Car free zone from 4PM with entrance fee fixed at Rwf 7000 on pre-sale and Rwf 20,000 for the VIP.

Riderman, Keny Sol and Angel Mutoni among others will also join the super stars in the show that was organised by Africa in Colours to celebrate Africa’s rich culture.

La Fouine coming to Kigali is a good deal after the Congolese rapper Youssoufa canceled his show that was scheduled on Independance Day. The cancellation has a lot to do with political tension between his home country and Rwanda over M23 rebel battle against FARDC.

“This is due to reason beyond our control, the organizing team and the artist himself,” wrote Africa in coulours CEO Raoul Rugamba announcing officially the cancellation of the concert with Youssoufa.

On Friday, Independence Day, Kigali will have French national Patrice Sylvestre better known by his stage name Slaï, originally from Guadeloupe.

Under Kigali Jazz Junction and joined by Rwanda’s based in Uganda Lillian Mbabazi, Slaï will meet revelers at Kigali Art and Exhibition Village-Camp Kigali from 6.30 PM.

Slaï will treat them with his best spices like Flamme, La Derniere Dance, Je t’Ammene among others. The entrance fee include Rwf 10,000 for the regular early birds or Rwf 15,000 at the gate and Rwf 20,000 for VIP early birds and Rwf 30,000 at the gate.

VVIP will pay Rwf 30,000 if they pay today, or else, they will have to raise Rwf 40,000 at the gate. A table is fixed at Rwf 240,000 for early birds or Rwf 320,000 at the gate.

Last but not least is Costa Titch all the way from South Africa with Amapiano style that will bring a new school to Kigali and Rubavu on July 2nd in Kigali, 3rd and 4th in Rubavu.

The Big Flexa star will be accompanied by DJs Fully Focus, Marnaud, Toxxyk, Kalexx, Bood Ups, NEP Djs to mention quite a few.

Entrance in Rubavu is Rwf 20,000 for one regular ticket and Rwf 30,000 for both Saturday and Sunday.

VIP is Rwf 50,000 for single concert or Rwf 80,000 for two.