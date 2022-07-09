First Lady Jeannette Kagame Celebrates Women’s Parliamentary Forum Silver Jubilee

The First Lady Jeannette Kagame has commended the Rwanda women’s parliamentary forum (FFRP) for playing a significant role in the development of women and the country at large.

Mrs. Kagame made the remarks during a get together diner held on July 8, 2022 to celebrate 25 years (Silver Jubilee) of the existence of the forum in which she underscored their role in promoting gender equality and women’s rights in particular.

The FFRP was formed in 1996 with 12 women in parliament as founder members. It has since grown to enroll more members including male parliamentarians who have jointly played a core role in leading in the implementation of the gender equality policy in Rwanda.

While congratulating the women parliamentarians, Mrs. Kagame asked them, “as a woman, as a mother, as a citizen,to continue to be the standard-bearer of the values of respect, dignity and of equality before the law, by making legislation mutual shields for all.”

Considering the fact that the FFRP is part of the Network of Women Parliamentarians of the Francophonie (APF), Mrs. Kagame reminded the Rwandan forum that their common history and cause can and must progress but also address the current global challenge of violence against women, in parliament and in society.

“We must tirelessly combat these prejudices, the oppression of women in and outside their homes, same as the stigma that muzzles the victims. We need to redefine what abuse of a woman is, what characterizes this violence, whether visible or invisible,” Mrs. Kagame said.

The same concern was also raised at the just concluded 47th Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly (APF) in Kigali where the Network of Women Parliamentarians passed a draft resolution on the framework policy to prevent and fight against harassment of women and girls.

A declaration that was adopted at the end of the APF meeting on July 8, 2022 requires APF parliaments to ensure the effective implementation of their anti-harassment policy, in particular by offering assistance and advice services, providing mandatory training to all employees and all parliamentarians.