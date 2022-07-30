From The Streets To The Pitch: ADEPR Talent Detection Initiative Targets Vulnerable Children

Ever wondered why some of the best footballers started off playing football on the streets? From Brazilian legend Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the streets have proved to be a perfect source of quality talent.

It is for that reason that ADEPR Church in partnership with Ambassadors Football International this week carried out a special talent detection exercise for children, including street kids, in a move to help them raise their level of football and also give them a platform to develop their talent as well reaching them out the Gospel aiming to transform their lives in holistic way.

The three day football clinic took place in the City of Kigali and Ruyenzi and Kigali, bringing together a total of 261 children from all districts of the country. In the camp, the children were trained at Kigali Stadium and at Ruyenzi in Kamonyi District with the objective of developing their talent further.

Senior Pastor of ADEPR Church Rev. Isaie Ndayizeye said that sports have become effective channels to spread the gospel and it one of different ways that ADEPR Church use to reach to the ADEPR vision of transforming the lives of people in holistic way.

“We help them to prepare the coaches and it help us to identify more relents because when 100 kids are playing you can get at least 10 who can play at highest level so we believe our football will raise,” he said.

Each year Ambassadors Football partners with local churches to deliver quality faith-based Football Camps.

He said that Whilst many young people today would never dream of stepping foot into playing football, a football pitch is a different story. We want to break down that barrier and reach children through the sport that they love, teaching them about Jesus in the process. Our heart for Camps is to help players realise their full potential in football, but more importantly, in God.

According to the president of Rwanda Football Federation Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana a big number of players developed their talents from street football and went on to become great footballers, something that Mulisa believes he can replicate in Rwandan football as a contribution to the development of Rwandan football from the grassroots.

“We need football to be around the country so having ambassadors competition will raise the level of football from young people” president of Rwanda Football Federation Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana said

After training for three days two kids were selected to join Ambassadors Football USA which based in Nyamagabe district.

For the fourth time since inauguration in partnership with Ambassadors Football International-USA, the ADEPR churches have once again organized a boys ‘and girls’ football tournament

ADEPR church in partnership with American Christian Ambassadors Football Association launched the academy in order to develop and promote young talented footballers.

The tournament kicked off on Monday and ended on Wednesday, where 261 children from Kigali city met from all districts of Kigali.