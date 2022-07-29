Basketball: Kigali Titans BBC Signs $30.000 Deal with Afwego

Rwanda top flight new comer Kigali Titans Basketball ball club has signed a $30.000 one year partnership deal with a promotion company Afwego.

Kigali Titans Basketball Club is the new top flight ingredient which was crowned the second division champions last week.

Nelson Nwankwo, Chief Technical Officer at Afwego Inc, said that they are very happy to support this local club.

“We are delighted to support this great local basketball club and the teams that play here. At afwego.com we believe that our local community is important and we endeavour to help them in any way we can,” he said.

“The afwego.com sponsorship deal represents a major step forward for K-titans and our launch in Rwanda.”

He said that the partnership puts K-titans shirt sleeve sponsorship fee closer to other leading rivals in the Rwanda basketball league.

On Kigali Titans side Eugene Rubonera, the clubs’ President said that working with the afwego will help and lead them to achieve their goals.

Eugene Rubonera Kigali Titans basketball club’s President

“The idea of working with them first of all came after we were satisfied with what they are doing, then we decided to approach them and explain much about our goals. We had been talking for three months until we reached to the agreement, and we had already started working together even in the second division’s playoffs this year,” he said.

Kigali Titans Basketball club will feature in the upcoming top flight league.