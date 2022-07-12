Boxing Legend, Ferdinand Rutikanga Passes Away At 66

A Rwandan legend of boxing fraternity, Ferdinand Rutikanga has died at 66 years.

News of his death was confirmed to our sister website Kigali Today by Vicky Kalisa, President of Rwanda Boxing Federation, quoting Rutikanga’s twin brother early Tuesday morning.

Local media report that Rutikanga was suffering from a number of diseases including high blood pressure, kidney disease and Leukemia.

Rutikanga is credited with introducing boxing as a sport in Rwanda in the 1970s, when he and other players would practice in Musanze District (then Ruhondo District). He later moved to Kigali with his team.

He will be remembered for being proud of his sport career and his sense of patriotism.

Besides sport, Ferdinand Rutikanga was a well-known radio personality due to his regular contributions to radio talk shows like “Kubaza Bitera Kumenya” which involved a sense of humor.