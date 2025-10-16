Farewell, Ingabire Marie Immaculée

Ingabire Marie Immaculée, the former Chairperson of Transparency International Rwanda, was laid to rest this evening at Rusororo Cemetery in a special ceremony attended by top government officials.

Ingabire, 63, passed away on October 9, 2025, succumbing to illness.

She was laid to rest in a specialized cemetery space reserved for deceased Rwandan government officials, Members of Parliament, and influential figures such as pastors, among other categories.

At the burial ceremony, there were a multitude of vehicles belonging to top government officials, friends, and family who came to bid farewell to the late Ingabire.

Ingabire was first elected as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Transparency International Rwanda (TI-RW) in 2007.

She had a long history with the organization, being one of its founding members in 2004, and had served as its Chairperson in many previous terms, including being re-elected for a second term in March 2015 and re-elected for a third five-year term (2021-2026), which was the last term she served before her passing.

Ingabire, considered a Rwandan patriot in life and death, played a key role in media development in Rwanda after the 1994 genocide and will also be remembered for being an outspoken advocate for gender equality and a prominent figure in the fight against corruption in Rwanda.

She led Transparency International Rwanda for years during a period marked by shocking revelations of various forms of corruption in society and in both government and private-led organizations in Rwanda.

In one of her statements, she said that she could never be mediocre and was willing to die fighting all verbal wars (including on social media) against anti-Rwanda groups and individuals.

In her key messages, she always encouraged young Rwandans to pursue a legacy of patriotism and self-reliance.