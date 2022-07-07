Rwandans in Republic of the Congo Celebrate Liberation Day

The Rwandan Embassy on Monday celebrated the 28th anniversary of the “Liberation Day” which marks the end of the 1994 genocide perpetrated against Tutsi and the beginning of a new era.

Liberation meant Rwandans becoming one and indivisible, where every Rwandan lives and operates in security and enjoys his rights in dignity.

The ceremony was attended by some members of the diplomatic corps, the Rwandan Diaspora and friends of Rwanda.

On this occasion, Rwandan Embassy provided a special experience through the performance of “Inganzo ngari” from Rwanda. The evening was punctuated by the sound of drums, traditional songs and dances, giving a deep sense of connection with Rwanda and the context of the event.

This day, which coincides with the 4th of July 1994, commemorates the day Rwandans under the visionary leadership of H. E Paul Kagame embarked on a long journey to transform the country after the genocidal regime was defeated by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF).

The date also marks the end of a 100-day national mourning period, the length of time the genocide lasted between April and July 1994, killing more than one million Tutsi.

Addressing the guests at the ceremony held at Radisson Hotel, Rwandan Ambassador to the Republic of Congo, Théoneste Mutsindashyaka said that much remains to be done for the transformation of the country, noting that “the true liberation of the country can only be done within the framework of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.”

“That is why the country believes that South-South cooperation in a spirit of win-win partnership is paramount to achieve the development that Rwanda, and many of its sister African countries need,” he added.

Drawing on the lessons of the past, Rwanda stands today, twenty-eight years after the genocide, as one of the world’s fastest growing economies, a model of development in the promotion of women’s rights, inclusive governance, innovation and environmental protection.