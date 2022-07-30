Trade Minister Replaced, New Ministry Formed

Dr. Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze has taken over as Minister of Trade and Industry replacing Beata Habyarimana, according a communique from Primature this evening.

Former Member of parliament where he served as President of Public Account Committee(PAC), Ngabitsinze is fresh from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources(Minagri) where he was Minister of State.

At Minagri, Ngabitsinze was replaced by Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri who is a new member in the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the head of State also formed a new seat in cabinet under the Ministry of Public Investments and Privatisation which was entrusted to Dr. Eric Rwigamba, a new member in the cabinet.

Rwigamba was Director General of Financial Sector Development – Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda.