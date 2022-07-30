Trade Minister Replaced, New Ministry Formed

Dr. Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze has taken over as Minister of Trade and Industry replacing Beata Habyarimana, according a communique from Primature this evening.
Former Member of parliament where he served as President of Public Account Committee(PAC), Ngabitsinze is fresh from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources(Minagri) where he was Minister of State.
At Minagri, Ngabitsinze was replaced by Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri who is a new member in the cabinet.
Meanwhile, the head of State also formed a new seat in cabinet under the Ministry of Public Investments and Privatisation which was entrusted to Dr. Eric Rwigamba, a new member in the cabinet.
Rwigamba was Director General of Financial Sector Development – Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda.
Appointments at RSSB, KFH and More
The cabinet which was chaired by President Paul Kagame yesterday, also made several key appointments.
The cabinet appointed Louise Kanyonga to Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) as the new Deputy CEO, coming from Rwanda Development Board (RDB) where she was serving as Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer.
Among other key appointments is Dr. Zerehun Abebe, the new CEO of King Faisal Hospital (KFH), replacing Prof. Miliard Derbew (both Ethiopian nationals with a wide experience in health sector).
Abebe has been serving as Chief of Education,Training and Research and his naming to the top post at the hospital will be a task to lead the government towards its intention to turn the facility into a teaching hospital.
The cabinet also appointed Richard Niwenshuti as the new Permenant Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Niwenshuti has previously served as the Coordinator of the Single Project Implementation Unit (SPIU) in the same ministry.
Also Fidele Abimana was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure, a position previously held by the current State Minister in the same Ministry- Patricie Uwase.
Abimana has been serving as the Head of Department, Public Service Management and Modernization in the Ministry of Public Service and Labour.
Envoys appointed to Rwanda
The cabinet also approved Marlene Ngoyi as the Head of mission of the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), which is set to establish its headquarters in Rwanda.
Ndeye Aissatou Masseck Ndiaye was approved as the new Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Rwanda .
Meanwhile, Emery Rubagenga was appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Barbados.
Isabelle Umugwaneza was appointed as coordinator of commonwealth affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Rwanda is the current Chair in Office of the Commonwealth chaired by President Kagame.
Other new appointments were made in the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), the National Electoral Commission (NEC), in Rwanda Elders Advisory Forum (REAF) and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.