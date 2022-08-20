A Hundred Graduate At Kepler Sponsored University

The seventh cohort, a total of 101 students have graduated with Bachelor’s degree from Kepler, an affiliate of Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).

The graduates hail from Bachelor of Arts in Management, Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Bachelor in Healthcare Management. Flanked by families, colleagues and teachers, the students were all smile during a colorful graduation on August 19, at the Kigali campus located in Kinyinya, Gasabo district.

“The world of today is different from the world when you started studying. It continues to change; you must get lessons and efforts from what you have started and show the world that you can,” Rachael Sears, Global Vice President, Assessment & Academic Operations, Education Movement at SNHU said.

Admission at Kepler seeks to prioritize those who cannot afford tertiary education cost. The school provides loan to students who, with the consent of their parents, sign a contract pledging to pay back five years after they secure employment.

Potential candidates apply online and sit a selection exam by Kepler staff. Those who are admitted are awarded the school’s scholarship.

Prof Baylie Damtie Yeshita , Vice Chancellor of Kepler urged graduates to maintain humility and to keenly listen as the main key to success to the labour market.

The University has two campuses including Kigali and Kiziba which is located in Karongi District and officials said, that 90% of alumni are employed.

“We pledge the government support to Kepler to continue developing and expanding,” Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation who was the guest of honor said.

Kepler opened doors in Rwanda since 2013 aiming at improving student labor market outcomes using a blended learning model of online coursework and in-person instruction, support services, and career preparation.

In April 2022, the cabinet meeting granted them accreditation.