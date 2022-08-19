Gov’t Upgrade Nine Hospitals To Teaching Hospitals

The Ministry of health has upgraded nine hospitals to the level of University Teaching hospital to increase workforce in the health sector.

The hospitals include Ruhengeri, Kibungo, Rwamagana, Kabgayi, Butaro, Kibogora, Kibagabaga, Nyamata, and Byumba.

The new University teaching hospitals find five existing ones including University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), Rwanda Military Hospital, University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB), King Faisal Hospital and Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Caraes Ndera.

The efforts to train more health professionals fits in the National Strategy for Health Professions Development (2030) policy that seeks to improve accessibility of high-quality health services in the country.

To achieve this, the government plans to establish qualified, competent and equitably distributed health workforce across the country.

“Expanding places where medical students learn from is important. Before deciding to upgrade a local hospital to a teaching hospital, they are three main things. One of them is employees; they must be enough experienced doctors, nurses and midwives,” Dr. Patrick Ndimubanzi, Executive Secretary of Human Resource for Health Secretariat (HRHS) said during a media briefing on Friday, August 19.

He pointed out that the Ministry of health also assess the medical equipment and hospital facilities.

According to Dr. Ndimubanzi, in the National Strategy for Health Professions Development (2030) policy, government plans to produce 6513 employees in ten years ( 2020 -2030).

The school of Dentistry will offer 464 personnel while the school of Health Sciences is set to give 1241, School of Medicine and Pharmacy (2572) and School of Nursing and Midwifery (2236).