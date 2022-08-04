Kagere Completes Move to Singida Big Stars FC

Rwandan international striker Kagere Meddie has completed move to Tanzania top flight league Singida Big Stars FC after leaving Simba SC.

Simba SC has confirmed the departure of three foreign players including Taddeo Lwanga (Uganda), Meddie Kagere (Rwanda) and Chris Mugalu (DR Congo).

Kagere left the Tanzanian premier league’s giant following the expiration of his contract at Simba SC and immediately signed Singida big stars fc.

The player has spent four successful years at the Tanzanian club where he won the leagues and also played in the group stages of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup. He was also one of the best strikers in this club where he scored 66 goals for Simba in four seasons.

Kagare joined Simba sports club on 26th June 2018 where he signed a two-year contract, then added two more years with the team.

This striker had a splendid performance at the 2011 Cecafa Tusker Senior Challenge Cup in Tanzania where he helped Rwanda reach the final against eventual winners Uganda.

He then left Rwanda to join Esperance Sportive De Zarsis in 2012 for close to US$150,000. Esperance terminated his contract because the club filed for bankruptcy before returning to Rwanda to re-join Rayon Sports.

On 5th July 2014, Kagere signed for Albanian side FC Tirana before he was released after a short period of time.

He returned to Rwanda before signing for Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia Football Club and then after he joined Simba sports club from Tanzania where he has been since.