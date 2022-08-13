Local Government Goes To Retreat

Emmanuel Gasana, governor of Eastern Province speaking to participants of training of trainersLeaders in local government entities from sector to village level are set to attend a retreat that seeks to enhance their knowledge and improve service delivery.

The retreat was organized by the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) in collaboration with Rwanda Association of Local Government Authorities (RALGA).

It will bring together about 120,700 participants, including 8,996 from sector level, 37, 125 from cell level, and 74,512 participants from village level.

Running from August 20 through August 28, the retreat it was preceded by a training of trainers which include 900 peers from the 416 sectors of the country between August 10- 12.

Ladislas Ngendahimana, RALGA’s Secretary-General said that the training is aimed at enabling the elected and appointed local Government officials to appreciate, internalize, and practice leadership that enhances good management in local government and effective service delivery within the decentralization framework.

“Local leaders should aim at helping and influencing their respective communities. This training will be focused on Rwanda governance pillars since 1994, decentralization, leadership, leaders’ discipline, human rights, planning, reporting, among others,” he said.

The training will take place in all provinces and the City of Kigali in different venues and in series.