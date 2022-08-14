Kizz Daniel Thrills Summer Party Goers

In A Thousand Hills Festival (ATHF) day two Buga hitmaker Kizz Daniel last night gave party goers a memorable show at Canal Olympia- Rebero.

McTino and Anita Pendo started the show at 9:30 PM with a low turn up at the venue, and they invited Dj Ira at the podium to warm them up.

As numbers grew, Rwandan artists came forward starting with France, then Ariel Wayz who gave a full live performance with her band and then came Kivumbi King.

Bruce Melody sealed off this chapter before the headliner came to stage. The former’s latest controversial hit “Akinyuma” was enjoyed by the audience singing it back to the top of their voices.

Past midnight is when Nigerian Kizz Daniel started performing different hit from Park n Go, No Wahala, Oshe, Lie…. He wrapped the performance with “Buga” the biggest afrobeat hit on worldwide charts.

Among other unfamiliar artists on the stage was Phatia, the 14 year old Kizz Daniel’s niece, Gaise Baba, Kolade Bless.

At the entrance police was bouncing girls for an undefined dress code deemed indecent or too reveling namely short wear.