Rayon Sports To Play Two More Friendly Games

Rwandan top flight football club Rayon Sports has confirmed that it will play two more friendly games in the coming days. The blues confirmed they are going to play two more international friendly games before the end of this week, following one with Uganda’s Vipers FC two weeks ago.

According to the calendar, the team nicknamed ‘Gikundiro will first play against Mukura Victory Sports in a fundraising game to help Mukura to raise money to pay a FIFA penalty that was a result of sacking Frenchman Djilali Bahlou in a manner that bleached their contractual obligations.

After that Rayon Sports will play against Ugandan Tax collectors and top flight giant URA FC (Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club) on 2nd September – a second friendly match with a Ugandan club, following the 1-0 lost to Vipers on August 16.

Rayon Sports will also welcome Tanzanian giant Singida Big Stars at Kigali Stadium on September 4th, only two days after URA FC. Singida Big stars is one of the Tanzanian top flight clubs that have big names on their lineup, including Rwandan veteran striker Meddie Kagere, who until recently was playing for Tanzania giants Simba FC. Other stars include Serge Wawa Pascal and Deus Kaseke, among others.

The games are expected to help the Blues to prepare well for the new season which kicked off last week for day one, before the national team break. On day of the Rwanda National Football League, Rayon Sports played against Western Province- based Rutsiro FC and collected all three points and are currently in 4th place.