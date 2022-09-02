CHAN 2023: Rwanda to Face Ethiopia this Saturday

This coming Saturday Rwanda (Amavubi) is going to face Ethiopian Walia Ibex in the second leg of the final round of the qualifying tie for the 2023 African Cup of Nations slated to take place in Algeria from January.

It’s not the first time Rwanda and Ethiopia face off to the final round of the qualifying tie for African Nations championship. The last was in 2019 when Rwanda ejected Ethiopia for CHAN 2020.

That time Rwanda eliminated Ethiopia after a 2-1 aggregate victory from Stade de Kigali in Kigali City where striker Ernest Sugira scored on 86th-minute equalizer for the hosts following a 72nd-minute goal from Ethiopian Lemene Mesfin Tafesse.

Sugira’s goal was his second in that qualification campaign following his strike in the first leg, which was played in Mekelle, Ethiopia in September 2019.

That time Rwanda joined Tanzania and Uganda as the countries from the Central East Zone to play 2020 CHAN finals held in Cameroon.

Rwanda has so far registered four appearance in Africa Nations Championships following 2011,2016, 2018 and 2020.

According to head to head of both teams, they played 10 games in total up to today where Rwanda won 6 games, Ethiopia won 2 and drew 2.

In the CAF African Nations Championship, the two teams played a total of 7 games, Rwanda won 3, Ethiopia won 2 and drew 2.

In the FIFA World Cup qualification (CAF), the two teams played one game in total where Rwanda collected all points of the game.

This year, in the first leg both teams shared the spoil by goalless in their match from Benjamin Mkapa Stadium Dar es Salaam, where Ethiopia hosted the game away from their fans due to lack of international-standard stadium.

Ethiopia progressed to the Second round of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers after beating South Sudan 5-0 on aggregate in July.

Rwanda will play this return match in front of their fans at home from verified Huye International Stadium in Southern province this Saturday 3rd September 2022.

Algeria will host the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in January.