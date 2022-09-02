Kwita Izina 2022: Musanze Comes Together to Warmly Welcome Baby Gorilla Namers

This morning thousands of Musanze district residents, Northern Province warmly gathered at the foothills of the volcanoes national park to welcome guests who will attend the Kwita Izina, or Gorilla naming ceremony which is Rwanda’s greatest annual tourism event.

The mood is high, with local musicians taking on stage to delight residents.

The namers are already at Kinigi where the ceremony is taking place. They include former Arsenal midfielder, Gilberto Silva, former Paris Saint-Germain FC, Juan Pablo Sorin and Chelsea FC legend, Didier Drogba.

Also expected guests and celebrities are Frank Ian Luntz, a political consultant, pollster, and pundit from the United States who is most known for creating talking points and other messaging for Republican causes, Itzhak Fisher, Israeli businessman and founder and general partner of Pereg Ventures and Naomi Schiff, a Rwandan-Belgian racing driver and television presenter.

Twenty new born baby gorillas will be named.

Other guests expected include Neri Bukspan, Managing Director, Standard and Poor’s Credit Market Service, award winning American actor, Uzo Aduba and Thomas Milz, Board Director, Sales and Marketing Volkswagen Group.

Also, Kaddu Sebunya, Chief Executive Officer of African Wildlife Foundation, Scottish billionaire and philanthropist, Sir Ian Clark Wood, Dr. Cindy Descalzi Pereira, philanthropist and Chairperson of Global Events Africa, and Moses Turahirwa, famous for taking Rwanda’s fashion beyond borders.

Louise Mushikiwabo, the fourth and current Secretary General of Organization internationale de la Francophonie will be among the namers.

Some guests have dressed in the traditional attire including Conservationist, Kaddu Sebunya.