Friendly Game: Rayon Sports, URA Equalize

The match between Rwandan top flight league giant Rayon sports with URA FC of Uganda settled for a 1-1 draw in an international friendly played on Friday, September 2nd, at Stade de Kigali Nyamirambo.

Despite the many chances created mostly on the blues side, both teams had to rely on the striking force during the match to get the goals but were defensively organized both sides.

The first 45 minutes of the game ended goalless between both sides. In the second half, Raphael Osaluwe Oliseh scored the opener and the leading goal from Rayon sports side before Ibrahim Dada scored the equalizer on 76 minute of the game.

The equalizer was the last goal for the day as the entertaining friendly clash ended one goal apiece.

The game was a pre-season warmup match for both sides as they look forward to the new seasons in their respective national league seasons even if Rwanda national league already kicked off.

As the aim of this buildup game, Rayon sports coach Haringingo Christian Francis made some changes in his lineup while giving a chance to the benchers to get in, in order to improve their levels.

The URA coach came without his key players like Saidi Kyeyune, Derrick Ndahiro James Begisa and others who are in the national team Uganda Cranes.

Sam Timbe who were in Rwanda some years back with former Rwanda premier league ingredient Atraco Fc, returned to Rwanda with URA (Uganda Revenue Authorities) as head coach too.

This is the third friendly game on Rayon sports side after the day one of national league kicked off last month.

URA joins Vipers and Mukura victory sports on the list and still have one more friendly game ahead where they will face Singida Big Stars of Tanzania on this coming Sunday at Kigali Stadium.