CHAN 2023 Qualifiers: Ethiopia Eliminates Rwanda

Rwanda national team’s journey to Algeria for upcoming 2023 African Nations Championship have ended after they were eliminated by Ethiopia on a 1-0 score aggregate in two games.

Rwanda national team was eliminated following their 4 consecutive participations since 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

In the return leg of both teams played at HUYE international stadium, Ethiopia defeated Rwanda with 1-0 aggregate

It was 0-1 in the first 45 minutes of the game after the opener and leading goal from Dawa Hutessa Dukele who netted from free kick on 23 minute of the game.

During the second half Carlos’s boys tried to menace and penetrate in the defense of Ethiopia but Walia Ibex were well organized to control the host.

Rwandan coach Carlos Alòs made 3 changes in his lineup today compared to the lineup of the first leg match held in Tanzania where he brought in Rwatubyaye Abdul, Tuyisenge Arsene who registered his first appearance in the senior national team and Jaques Tuyisenge.

Other changes came in the second half of the game where players like Nkubana Marc, Iradukunda Jean Bertrand, Nshuti Dominique Savio and Nsabimana Eric came in for Serumogo Ally Omar, Tuyisenge Arsene and Nishimwe Blaise.

About all those changes helped nothing to Amavubi stars as they will follow CHAN 2023 finals via their televisions.

Algeria will host the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in January.