Gov’t Of Rwanda, ARISE IIP Enter Framework Agreement To Develop Bugesera Industrial Zone

Bugesera district could soon have a state-of-the-art industrial park after the Government of Rwanda signed a framework agreement with ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), a developer and operator of world-class industrial ecosystems across Africa, to develop an industrial zone in the Eastern Province district.

The agreement signed on September 8, which is in line with ARISE IIP’s ambition to unlock Africa’s industrial potential, will support the Government of Rwanda in advancing the country’s industrialisation agenda.

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will seek to promote and attract multi-sectoral industrial and commercial investments in the country and develop the local manufacturing of raw materials into high-added value products. The Zone is expected to be entirely operational in 3 years, starting in 2022 with construction happening in 3 phases spreading across a total of 330 hectares. The zone will focus on the local transformation of timber, packaging, agro-processing, construction materials, logistics, and other processing industries.

The zone will be strategically located, only 10 kilometers from the new international airport in Bugesera, which is expected to be the country’s largest airport. In addition, Bugesera is 50 kilometers from Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, which has turned into a key economic and cultural hub across the region.

Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of ARISE IIP said on the ocassion of the signing that the partnership presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the country’s development vision.

“We are honoured to be able to partner with the Government of Rwanda in developing the Special Economic Zone in Bugesera. With our experience as developer and operator of industrial ecosystems across Africa, we intend to support the Rwandan Government’s efforts to develop the country.”

Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said the zone will open up immense opportunities for the district which is expected to be economically buoyed by the international airport under construction.

“We are excited to partner with ARISE IIP to develop and operate a Special Economic Zone in Bugesera District, which is going to be a budding hub for trade and investment. Strategic investments like these not only promote more investments, and exports in the country, but also the creation of jobs for our people as we strive to become a middle-income economy. We look forward to working together with ARISE IIP to ensure that the objectives of the Bugesera SEZ are met.”

For the past few years, ARISE IIP has experienced a remarkable expansion across Africa, with currently 12 integrated industrial zones accelerating the continent’s industrialisation. For reference, in Gabon, ARISE IIP manages the Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) which focuses on the timber industry, and has created 16,000 jobs, attracted 120 investors, and enabled Gabon to move from being an exporter of logs to the world’s 2nd largest producer and exporter of veneer, as well as the first in Africa. Across the continent, ARISE IIP’s primary drive has always been the creation of industrial ecosystems committed to generating high local added value along with sustainable growth.

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) is a pan-African developer and operator of world-class industrial parks committed to making Africa thrive. The company identifies opportunities in commercial and industrial value chains across Africa, and conceive, finance, build and operate the necessary infrastructure, playing a catalytic role in supporting countries to transition to an industrial economy.

“We are driven by the pursuit of green growth; our ambition is to unlock the continent’s industrial potential while neutralising our carbon emissions and climate impact. ARISE IIP is currently present in Benin (GDIZ), Togo (PIA), Gabon (GSEZ), Côte d’Ivoire (ZIC), and more. GSEZ was ranked the world’s best special economic zone in the timber sector (2020 FDI ranking),” the company said in a statement.