Turkish Investors Explore Opportunities in Rwanda’s Tourism, Real Estate Sector

The Tourism and Hospitality sector could soon get another boost, after the Turkish Doğuş Group, one of the world-class multibillion leaders in the construction industry, showed ‘strong interest’ to invest in the country.

The latest investment discussions between Doğuş Group owners, Édouard Ngirente, Rwanda’s Prime Minister and Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Development Board (RDB) were held at the Premier’s office on September 13.

Doğuş Group runs 20 hotels and over 200 world class restaurants spread across the world. For example, it owns Mytha Hotel Anthology and D-Hotels & Resorts, two well-known names in the hotel industry globally.

“We love the people of Rwanda. The country has visionary leadership, it is amazing. We moved to several parts of the country, and we fell in love with what Rwanda offers to the world hospitality sector,” Ferit F. Sahenk, Chairman and CEO of Dogus Group said after holding discussions with Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente on Tuesday.

“We are one of the biggest family groups of luxury in the world. We have restaurants in the USA, Europe, Middle East, Asia and other parts of the world. Rwanda will be an amazing destination in the world in the coming years,” Sahenk said.

Sahenk, and his entourage had earlier visited Rwanda in March 2022 to look for investment potential in a number of industries, including hotel and real estate. They also met President Paul Kagame, then.

Douş Group employs more than 35,000 people and provides services to more than five million customers.

After a touring the country, the investors announced plans to build a hotel in Kigali and in Musanze district, home to mountain gorilla and a luxurious on shores of Lake Kivu.

“We are also targeting various investment opportunities; banking, telecom and technological advancements,” Sahenk said.

“We feel the young generation can be amazing in the hospitality industry. We shall educate them in the coming years by choosing some, bringing them to Turkey for training.”

Doğuş Group is the parent firm of prestigious media companies that hold well-known TV stations like NTV, Star, and Euro Star. Its entire assets are estimated at 39,6 billion Turkish lira, approximately over $2,7Billion.

“This is the fourth time coming to Rwanda and this indicates strong interest to invest. They have strong potential in tourism and hospitality, but also in the construction sector,” Akamanzi said.