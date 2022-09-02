Huye International Stadium Ready for CHAN

Sports Minister, Aurore Munyangaju Mimosa flanked by the Minister for Infrastructure, Dr. Ernest Nsabimana this week visited the newly refurbished Huye Stadium, and commended the work done.

This comes after four months of renovation work so that it can meet international standards to host international games.

The stadium is located in Huye District, Southern Province.

Some key aspects that were taken into consideration during the renovation works include media area, dressing changing room, public toilets and bathrooms for players as well as the roofing, besides there will be a cafeteria

After the visit, Minister Munyangaju said that it is a pride that Rwanda has a stadium with international standards.

“It is a pride for our country, it is a pride for Rwandans that Huye stadium is now ready to host international games effective this Saturday,” she said.