Huye International Stadium Ready for CHAN

Sports Minister, Aurore Munyangaju Mimosa flanked by the Minister for Infrastructure, Dr. Ernest Nsabimana this week visited the newly refurbished Huye Stadium, and commended the work done.
This comes after four months of renovation work so that it can meet international standards to host international games.
The stadium is located in Huye District, Southern Province.
Some key aspects that were taken into consideration during the renovation works include media area, dressing changing room, public toilets and bathrooms for players as well as the roofing, besides there will be a cafeteria
After the visit, Minister Munyangaju said that it is a pride that Rwanda has a stadium with international standards.
“It is a pride for our country, it is a pride for Rwandans that Huye stadium is now ready to host international games effective this Saturday,” she said.
Ange Sebutege, Mayor of Huye District said that the stadium is very important for Rwandans especially for Huye citizens as they will benefit from those games.
“Sport is an industry that can provide jobs as well as pleasure but most importantly sports are an opportunity to the private sector to earn money,” he said.
The first phase of Huye stadium renovation cost more than Rwf10 billion and has a 7900-seat capacity.
Huye Stadium is the second biggest stadium in Rwanda after Amahoro stadium which is also under a major upgrade that will see the facility’s capacity improve to 45 000 seats upon completion, up from the initial 25000-seat capacity.