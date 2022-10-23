Afcon Qualifiers: Rwanda Hold Mali

Rwanda Amavubi U23 failed yesterday equalised with Mali in the ongoing Africa cup of nations 2023 under 23 Qualifiers round two with 1-1 draw with Mali national team U23 in a match staged at HUYE International Stadium-Rwanda.

Before the end of the first half, Ahmed Diomande opened the leading goal for the visitors in the 40th minute, after only one minute Rwanda got the equalizer via the Mali player Ibrahim Camara who blessed the Rwanda team with own goal.

In general It was a balanced game in the first ten opening minutes but Mali national team appeared to settle down, creating a few chances that they failed to capitalize on.

In the second half, the Rwanda national team tried to push forward to try to get goals, but found the Mali defenders up to the task.

Rwandan head coach Rwasamanzi Yves made some changes where he brought on attackers Rudasingwa Prince and Nyarugabo Moses and then Hoziyana Kennedy. This yield no tangible fruits.

Rwanda national team U23 will have to make a difference when they visit Mali on October 29th, in Bamako for the return leg.