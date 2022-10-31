Amavubi Back Home After Elimination from 2023 Africa U23 Cup Qaulifiers

The Rwanda National Football team Amavubi U23 returned to Kigali yesterday with a calm face after being eliminated by Les Aigles du Mali.

RWANDA Amavubi U23’s journey at the ongoing 2023 Africa U23 cup of nations qualifiers ended on Saturday evening in Bamako – Mali and the team returned home after being knocked out by Mali U23 national team.

Yves Rwasamanzi’s men lost 1-0 in Bamako – Mali and 2-1 in aggregate after two games home and away where they needed to win to reach the third round and the final round before joining group stages.

Rwanda was eliminated from 2023 Africa U23 cup of nations qualifiers round two after eliminating Libyan U23 on 4-4 aggregate thanks to away goal.

It was a disappointing exit, but yet, somewhat expected. Rwanda national U23 team shows high ability and showpiece since the starting of this campaign but this is how it finally ends.

After eliminating Rwanda, Les Aigles du Mali will face Senegal in the next round before group stages

The 2023 Africa U23 cup of nations will take place in Morocco next year.