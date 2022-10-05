Court Order Release of Three Rwandan YouTubers

The High Court in Kigali has released three Iwacu TV YouTubers after it found the trio not guilty of the charges levied against them.

The three YouTubers include: Damascene Mutuyimana, Shadrack Niyonsenga, and Jean Baptiste Nshimiyima who have been behind bars since 2018.

They were charged with crimes of spreading false information with the intention of creating a hostile international opinion of Rwanda, publishing unoriginal statements or pictures, and inciting insurrection.

The channel owners were accused of sending a false alarm reporting that there was an armed rebellion in Nyungwe forest, a report that was not confirmed by any government source at the time.

Rwandan prosecution had earlier on sought a 22-year jail sentence for their alleged crimes.

After examining evidence in the case, the court ruled that there was no tangible evidence to keep them in prison thus ordering their immediate release.