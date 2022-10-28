PHOTOS: President Kagame In Mozambique For A One Day Working Visit

President Paul Kagame is in Mozambique for a 1-day working visit. On arrival in Maputo on Friday, he was welcomed by President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at the Office of the President for a tête-à-tête discussion followed by a bilateral meeting to deepen further ties between the two countries.

Later in the day, President Kagame will attend a luncheon hosted in his honour by his host, President Filipe Nyusi.

Rwanda and Mozambique enjoy good bilateral relations. Since July 2021, a contingent of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Rwanda National Police (RNP) has been deployed in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province. The Rwandan contingent works closely with Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and forces from the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The deployment is grounded on Rwanda’s commitment to the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) doctrine and the 2015 Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians.

President Kagame last visited Mozambique in September last year where he visit Rwandan joint troops working to pacify Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province.