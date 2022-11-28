Dr. Nsanzimana New Health Minister

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana has been announced the new Minister of Health, replacing Dr. Daniel Ngamije in new changes announced by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, on Monday evening.

He has been serving as the Director General of the University Teaching Hospital in Butare (CHUB), a position he took up in February this year and was previously the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), a position he was suspended from in December 2021.

Dr. Nsanzimana was suspended from duty on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, pending investigation “over matters of accountability” at the time. Nsanzimana was appointed head of RBC at the end of July 2019, eight months before the first case of coronavirus was reported in Rwanda. He replaced Dr. Jeannine Condo.

Dr. Nsanzimana has been a key figure in Rwanda’s health sector and has extensive experience in HIV program design, strategic planning, implementation, and operational research with a focus on global care and treatment of people living with HIV. He also played a key role in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He holds a Medical Degree (MD) and a Master’s Degree in Clinical Epidemiology from the National University of Rwanda; a PhD in Epidemiology from Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, University of Basel, Switzerland.

Dr. Nsanzimana also previously served as Assistant Professor of Global Health at the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and taught Epidemiology and Research Methodology at the University of Rwanda among others.

In other appointments at Ministry of Health, Dr. Col Tharcisse Mpunga who was Minister of State was appointed Director General of Kigali University Teaching Hospital commonly known by its French acronym CHUK.

At Ministry of Health Mpunga was replaced by Dr. Yvan Butera.