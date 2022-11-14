From Jail to School: Beneficiaries of Presidential Pardon Walk Home

Today is a memorable day for twelve people who were granted presidential pardon during the cabinet meeting that was chaired by the Head of State, November 12, 2022.

The twelve include convicts that were serving sentences that range between three years to twelve years and a fine of three to twenty million Rwandan francs of fine.

This list includes three students who won Primary Leaving Examination(PLE), including Saidi Alphonse who was serving 12 year sentence in jail over drug trafficking.

Saidi had barely served two years, which means, that the ten years are exempted.

Two other students, from Ordinary level(O’level)including Niragire Nadine who was serving 10 years in jail over growing drugs were also pardonned.

Meanwhile, seven co-accused were also pardoned. They are women from Nyarugenge prison who, in 2020, were sentenced to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rwf 3 million for some, after they were found guilty of aggravated assault and battery that causes injuries and temporary incapacity.

People will recall this case that was in news involving defendants like Namiro Zayina, Muhoza Connie, Mutoni Hadidjah and others.

The people that were pardoned will have to comply with several conditions.

They will have to report to the Prosecutor at Primary Level of his or her residence, at the prosecution office and to inform the Prosecutor the Village, Cell, Sector and District of his or her residence, within 15 days from the date of publication of the Order that released them in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Rwanda.

They will also have to to appear before the Prosecutor at Primary Level of his or her residence, at the prosecution office, once in a month on the day fixed by the Prosecutor at Primary Level.

Every person who were pardoned will have to seek authorization from the Minister in charge of justice every time he or she wishes to go abroad.

Revocation of the pardon can however be revoked of the beneficiary is sentenced in a final judgment for another offence or if he/she breaches one of the conditions set forth in the presidential order.

More or less the same conditions will apply for the 802 people who were granted release on parole. Scores of convicts were released by presidential pardon since several years now. Thousands others were granted release on parole.

They included people were given life sentence in jail.

According to the Spokesperson of Rwanda Correctional Service(RCS) Senior Superintendent of Prisons Pelly Gakwaya Uwera, the last person that benefited release of either the Presidential Pardon or Parole was released on Monday, November 14.