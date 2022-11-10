Local Government Leaders Too Disdainful to Citizens – RGB Report

The Rwandan Governance Board (RGB) presented to the Parliament the report for the year 2021/2022 showing that local government officials offer poor services to citizens and at many times rudely speaking to them.

The report presented to the Senate and Chamber of Deputies November 9, 2022 showed that the land and housing services were the main areas of concern for citizens seeking services.

In an outreach conducted by RGB on land use and management, particularly on issues of concern to the community in land services and management strategies citizens raised serious issues of concern.

They reported that some sectors lack land service personnel, encountered corruption in the issuance of building permits, lacked knowledge and awareness of land use laws, witnessed delays in compensation payments among others.

At the district level, out of 30 districts, citizens in only 20 districts appreciated services and their role (75%). Rusizi and Gakenke districts topped all with 81.50% and 80.50% respectively, while Nyamagabe and Nyagatare districts had the lowest rate of 68.1% and 70.60% respectively.

RGB explained that most of the officials lack capacity to provide good services but are also attending many meetings which affects service delivery.

The report also showed that bus service in general is appreciated at a rate of 64.42% but on the time passengers spend waiting for a buses in the city Kigali, the passenger’s appreciation was at 31.67%.

“We need to look at this in-depth and improve it, but alternative modes of transport should be used and walking to work as solutions at hand and possible,” Kayitesi said.

Overall, citizens were happy with service delivery in other areas at a rate of 76.1%. Security came first pwith a score of 91.9%. Nine out of 16 segments assessed scored above 75%.

“We want those challenges raised to be given focus, especially the service sector which is key in our national development and governance,” Usta Kayitesi, the RGB Chief Executive Officer asked the parliament.

Lawmakers were not happy with these findings especially that Rwanda has positioned itself to put the interests of citizens at the center of development.

MP Beline Uwineza said that the research finding on services showing the back slide in many districts calls for a need to focus and special attention in the campaigns for them to improve and find reasons why the drop.

RGB 2022-2023 budget stands at Rwf2,834 billion, and at least Rwf61,7million has been allocated to improved service delivery, good governance and the Joint Action Development Forum (JADF).