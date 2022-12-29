Rayons Sports Brings Luvumbu Back

Congolese forward striker Héritier Luvumbu Nzinga on this Wednesday arrived in Rwanda where he is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Blues.

Luvumbu rejoins Rayon Sports after quitting the club in July 2021 to Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto of Angola where he didn’t have enough time to play until he parted ways with them.

In 2014 the 29-year-old was on form with his hometown club AS Vita Club of DRC and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in 2017.

In 2018, Luvumbu moved to the Association Sportive des Forces Armées Royales (AS FAR) of Morocco and in 2019, he joined Club Athletic Youssoufia Berrechid.

Besides Luvumbu, Rayon sports are still willing to add another few ingredients in the club in order to build a strong team.

After the season’s first leg games, Rayon sports sits 5th on the table with 28 points, only two points behind the table’s leaders.