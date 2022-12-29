Two Die In Gicumbi Mining Site

A Wolfram mining site from Gicumbi district collapsed and killed two young men who were covered by debris on Monday, local leaders announced.

Two young men, identified as Donat Irafasha and Noel Ntakirutimana, from Nyarusange Village in Kabare cell, Ruvune Sector in Gicumbi District, were killed on December 26, 2022 according to local leaders.

The Executive Secretary of Ruvune Sector, Oscar Beningoma told Kigali Today that the duo used the cover of the evening to enter the farmer’s plantation which is suspected to contain wolfram.

Beningoma said that the two young men thereafter started digging through one of the mine pits, which collapsed on them resulting in loss of their lives.

“The two young men dug through a Wolfram mine which had been dug before, and they reached the bottom of the mine which collapsed on them,” Beningoma said.

The local leader also stated that the area where the incident happened was formerly known for illegal mining activities which were later on halted.

Beningoma comforted the families of the two young men but also warned citizens of illegal mining activities, asking them to follow the guidelines given by the government.

In the meantime, local leaders said that the owner of the farmland has gone missing.