Amavubi’s Goalkeeper Eric Bakame Joins Bugesera FC.

Bugesera FC have confirmed the signing of Eric Ndayishimiye famously known as Bakeme today.

Rwanda’s Amavubi team most capped Bakame signed a 6-month deal with Eastern based Bugesera FC after he parted ways with As Kigali at the end of 21-22 season due to “poor performance.”

Bakame became unemployed since that day before he signed to his home based Bugesera FC.

In his ongoing career, the experienced goalkeeper played for different national and international clubs. At national level, he played for ATRACO, APR FC, RAYON SPORTS FC and As Kigali while on international level he played in twelve-time Kenyan Premier League champions AFC Leopards in 2018.

Ndayishimiye Eric ‘Bakame’ will have a task to help Bugesera FC fight for the good results in the second leg expected to start on 20th January 2023 as the club waits to host Sunrise at Bugesera turf.

After the first leg of 2022-2023 Bugesera sits on 12th position with 18 points and twelve points behind the table leaders.