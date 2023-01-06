Kagame Appoints Dr. François Xavier Kalinda at Rwanda Senate

President Paul Kagame today appointed Dr. François Xavier Kalinda a Senator at Rwanda Senate, a communique from Prime Minister’s office reads.

Kalinda is currently Member Of Parliament at East Africa Legislative Assembly(EALA). He previously served as Dean of School of Law at University of Rwanda and Senior Lecturer of Intellectual Property and Labour Law. He is also Member of Rwanda Bar Association.

Kalinda replaces Dr. Augustin Iyamuremye who resigned in December 2022 citing health challenges-illness that would not allow him to proceed with his duty as Senate President.

Iyamuremye was among the eight senators that are appointed by the Head of State according to Rwanda’s constitution.

According to article 80 of Rwanda’s constitution, Rwanda senate is composed of twenty-six (26) Senators elected or appointed as follows:

Twelve (12) Senators elected by specific electoral colleges in accordance with national administrative entities, eight (8) Senators appointed by the President of the Republic, giving particular consideration to the principles of national

unity, the representation of historically marginalised groups, and any other national interests.

There are also four (4) Senators desidesignated by the National Consultative Forum of Political

Organisations, one (1) academician or researcher from public universities and institutions of higher learning, holding at least the rank of Associate Professor, elected by the academic and research staff of the same universities and institutions.

The Senate also includes one (1) academician or researcher from private universities and institutions of higher learning, holding at least the rank of Associate Professor, elected by the academic and research staff of the same

universities and institutions.

In addition to the Senators referred to in the first paragraph of this Article, former Heads of State who successfully completed their term of office or resigned voluntarily, may become members of the Senate upon their request to the

President of the Senate and approved by the Bureau of the Senate within thirty (30) days.

Article 81 of the constitution provides that elected and appointed Senators serve a five (5) year term, renewable once.

However, Senators who are former Heads of the State are not subject to term limits.