Mukansanga Salima Nominated In Forty Under 40 Africa Award

Rwandan international referee Mukansanga Salima Rhadia has been nominated in Forty Under 40 Africa this season’s award.

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards is an annual event that appreciates scheme for young people aged below forty who are making an impact in diverse spheres in the continent.

It identifies, honors, and celebrates a cross-section of Africa’s most vibrant and influential minds with accomplishments in a vast range of industries.

It celebrates committed individuals in business growth, professional excellence, and community service who have scaled professional ranks while still young.

To grace the Award’s Second Edition happening this year, Xodus Communications Limited-Ghana, the organizers of the awards, shortlisted a whopping 126 nominees, handpicked from 24 African countries, for the coveted prize.

The event is reserved for March 25, 2023, at The Leonardo Hotel in Sandton City, South Africa, which is Africa’s tallest building. It will be hosted by the Black-White Attorneys –South Africa and Turfloop City –South Africa.

Speaking to KT PRESS in an exclusive interview, Mr. Richard Abbey Jnr, the Founder and Events Director of the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards scheme, said that it’s a great pleasure to have an African female referee to officiate at the World Cup like Mukansanga Rhadia.

“It’s great to have 58 women among the 126 nominees from 25 African countries competing for the Forty Under 40 Africa and this includes the first African female referee to officiate at the World Cup. RHADIA Mukansanga Salima, this is an indication that African women are rising and the world must give them the needed push,” he said. ‘

Salima is in the same category with other nominees like Amine Zariat [Morocco], Mmabatho Langa [South Africa] and Dr Koketjo Tsebe [South Africa] who also contribute to sports development in different components. Online voting values 20% and other 80% is for the jury.

Mukansanga was an official at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. In 2022, She became the first woman to referee at the African Cup of Nations.

The Olympics 2022, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Africa Women Cup of Nations and CAF Women’s Champions League are among other tournaments that she previously handled.

In 2022, she was one of three women referees selected to officiate at the FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar. She was the fourth official when France defeated Australia 4–1 during the group stages.

In December 2022, BBC listed Mukansanga among 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2022.

Mukansanga is also among four African referees selected to officiate the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.