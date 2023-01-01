Qatar Resumes Visa-free Entry for 95 Countries, Rwanda Inclusive

The government of Qatar has resumed its visa free policy for 95 countries, Rwanda inclusive.

The announcement made this week states that citizens from 95 countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the country with varying duration of stay depending on country of origin.

Qatar had banned the entry of visitors to the country through its air, land and marine borders from November 1 to December 22, to ensure successful organisation of the just ended FIFA World Cup held in Doha from 20 November to December 18.

Normally Qatar offers visas on entry and waiver from 30 days, 90 and 180 days. However, 52 of the countries (including Rwanda) the waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and those who secure the visa can spend up to 30 days in Qatar.

Upon arrival, Rwandan citizens can go to Qatar immigration counter and show travel documents including a valid passport.

The Original Passport or Travel document of Rwanda will be at least with 6 months remaining validity and at least 2 visa pages clear of any markings and a round-trip flight reservation(s) for Qatar.

Alternatively, one should have Onward Ticket, a flight reservation made from a recognized agency.