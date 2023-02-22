CAF Approves Huye Stadium

The Confederation of African Football – CAF has cleared Huye international Stadium to host upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers games for Rwanda Amavubi Stars.

This comes a few weeks after the CAF declared that the Huye stadium is not eligible to host upcoming day three of 2023 AFCON qualifiers games scheduled this March.

This led the Rwanda local Football Federation (FERWAFA) to remind CAF that the stadium has been renovated to the international standard level and is ready to host AFCON matches as it had already hosted CAF competitions such as CAF club Confederation and Champions league last year.

The stadium, located in Rwanda’s Southern Province in Huye District was included on confederations cup fixtures this Tuesday, February 21, giving Rwanda a sigh of relief and ending the fears that the National team would have to host their home games away from home.

Due to the lack of an eligible stadium, last year Rwanda hosted their 2023 AFCON qualifiers group stage game 2 against Senegal in Senegal at Stade Du Senegal Adboulaye Wade stadium in June while they are now preparing the next game against Benin national team.

On 22nd March, Benin will host Rwanda Amavubi stars in the group stage game 3 at Stade de l’amitié générale Mathieu Kerekou in Benin before Rwanda hosts the return leg on March 27 at Huye international stadium.

Amavubi will look to capitalise on home advantage if they are to turn around their AFCON 2023 fortunes.