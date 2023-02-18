Eight Artistes Warm Up for ‘Tour du Rwanda Festival’

Eight mostly popular Rwandan artistes have been listed to perform in the ‘Tour du Rwanda Festival’ concerts that will accompany Tour du Rwanda race.

The concerts are scheduled to be held in Musanze District on February 21 and in Rubavu District on February 23.

The performers will include Mico The Best, Senderi International Hit, Kenny Sol, Bwiza, Chris Eazy, Platini, Niyo Bosco and Marina.

Tour du Rwanda will be the fifth race of the level 2.1. It is however, the 15th edition since becoming international.

The race kick stars this Sunday, February 19 and will run through February 26.

Twenty teams are ready for the challenge, out of 51 teams that had applied.