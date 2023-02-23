Tour du Rwanda 2023: South African Callum Ormiston Wins Stage 5

Callum Ormiston has won the fifth stage of the Tour du Rwanda after putting up a stunning performance to sprint finish the 195.5-kilometer stage from Rusizi via Karongi to Rubavu on Thursday.

The South African rider used 4hrs 59 minutes and 51 seconds, setting a 6-second gap between him and second-placed rider- Walter Calzoni and the other 13 riders who trailed behind the last sprint including Rwandan rider, Eric Muhoza.

The stage was raced by 80 riders and rode through heavy rains, and slippery and sharp bends, making it possible to have breakaway packs and trail behind for some riders.

Among Rwandan riders, Muhoza managed to put up good results remaining the best performer on Team Rwanda (closed the gap to the top by just 11 seconds down from 20 seconds on Wednesday).

The much-anticipated performance from Rwandan ace Moise Mugisha hit the backlog as he didn’t manage to push through the peloton though he had shown a power game.

Likewise, Chris Froome, the 4-time winner of the Tour du France, didn’t have a successful day even after leading the race for some good time and climbing Congo Nil hill but started showing signs of tiredness and losing his breath paving way for others to beat him.

Apparently, the race remains a big contest after Belgium rider William Junior Lecerf becomes the fourth rider in this tour to wear the yellow jersey which also has been up for grabs.

Other riders who have taken the yellow jersey are; Thomas Bonnet Henok Mulueberhane and Ethan Vernon.