Butera Knowless and Ishimwe Clement Welcome Third Child

Renowned singer Butera Knowless born Jeanne d’Arc Ingabire Butera and producer Ishimwe Clement were yesterday blessed with a baby girl.

The news were confirmed by husband.

The baby girl whose name is yet to be known is sibling to Ishimwe Or Butera(2016) and Ishimwe Inzora Butera(2020).

Ishime and Butera tied a knot in 2016.

The husband is owner of Kina Music label which manages the wife among other artists.

Of recent, Knowless, the Nzaba Mpari star released her Inzora Album. Born in Ruhango district, southern Province holds several accolades including the Primus Guma Guma Super Star award in 2015.

She is the only female artist who made that milestone.