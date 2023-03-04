Home Sports President Kagame Congratulates Arsenal After Stunning Win Against Bournemouth
Sports

President Kagame Congratulates Arsenal After Stunning Win Against Bournemouth

by
written by

Nelson celebrating the goal

President Paul Kagame has congratulated Arsenal, after Reiss Nelson came off the bench to score a stunning late win as Mikel Arteta’s side battled back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth at Emirates stadium today.

“What a happy moment for Arsenal,Coach, Nelson and all of us fans …,” President Kagame wrote on Twitter.

As soon as the game began, the visitors’ Philip Billing scored, giving the Gunners a terrible start. At 30 minutes to the end of the game,  Marcos Senesi increased Bournemouth’s lead with a second goal, putting Arsenal in serious danger.

A few minutes later, Arsenal responded with a goal of their own after this second goal gave them energy. The first came from Thomas Partey, and Ben White quickly tied it up.

Nelson’s spectacular goal to make it 3-2 came as a result of Arsenal’s late effort to secure a victory.

Related News

Leave a Comment