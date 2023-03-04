President Kagame Congratulates Arsenal After Stunning Win Against Bournemouth

President Paul Kagame has congratulated Arsenal, after Reiss Nelson came off the bench to score a stunning late win as Mikel Arteta’s side battled back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth at Emirates stadium today.

“What a happy moment for Arsenal,Coach, Nelson and all of us fans …,” President Kagame wrote on Twitter.

As soon as the game began, the visitors’ Philip Billing scored, giving the Gunners a terrible start. At 30 minutes to the end of the game, Marcos Senesi increased Bournemouth’s lead with a second goal, putting Arsenal in serious danger.

A few minutes later, Arsenal responded with a goal of their own after this second goal gave them energy. The first came from Thomas Partey, and Ben White quickly tied it up.

Nelson’s spectacular goal to make it 3-2 came as a result of Arsenal’s late effort to secure a victory.