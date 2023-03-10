Rayon Sports Makes U-Turn On Decision To Quit 2023 Peace Cup

Top flight side Rayon Sports has returned to the 2023 Peace Cup just two days after withdrawing from the competition.

The decision followed negotiations between the club and Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) to address the grievances that led to the side, commonly known as Gikundiro, to pull a plug on their participation in the tournament.

The Blues agreed to return to the ongoing after reaching an understanding with FERWAFA to continue and play their games as scheduled, beginning with Intare FC in the round of 16 return leg. The local football association will notify both sides where and when the game will be played.

Rayon Sports controversially pulled out of the 2023 edition of Peace Cup just a few hours before their last round of 16 second leg tie against Intare FC on Wednesday, March 8, at Bugesera Stadium.

Rayon Sports pulled out after disagreeing with the football federation on the fixtures and scheduling of games, which the Blues said doesn’t favour them. The title contenders also felt frustrated by last communication for FERWAFA, regarding the changes in the games.

Rayon Sports accused the federation of disregarding rules and regulations after they got a late communication on their scheduled game.

On Wednesday, March 8, Rayon Sports FC were on their way to the Bugesera Stadium in Nyamata town for their scheduled game when they were informed by FERWAFA that their game has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday March 10, at the same venue due to some issues.

Angered by the late communication, the Blues withdrew from the competition, with the club’s president lashing out at the federation for mismanaging the game. FERWAFA and Rayon Sports were locked in negotiations to convince the club to change its mind.

On Friday, Rayon Sports confirmed that it will make a u-turn to return to the competition.