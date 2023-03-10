The FIFA Congress Comes to Rwanda

All roads will lead to Kigali-Rwanda as the country hosts the 73rd World Football Association (FIFA) congress next week from March 13.

The annual congress brings together all FIFA members, heads of confederations and all FIFA invitees and chaired by FIFA president.

On agenda, FIFA congress will approve the minutes of the previous congress(72nd) and the proposals submitted by member associations among several other items of great importance.

The most awaited item on the agenda however is the election of FIFA president who will serve the next four years.

Giani Infantino is the lonely candidate on this position – a candidate is eligible to three terms and if elected, Infantino will be serving his last term in office.

Also awaited is a side event to appreciate personalities who played important role in promotion of football in Africa.

The African Confederation of Football (CAF) represented by president Dr. Patrice Motsepe will give the outstanding Achievement award 2022 to two personalities.

They consist of President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame and King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The two officials played a vital role in development of sports on the continent, especially in football by supporting regional competitions and advocating for the wellbeing of sport professionals.

FIFA congress coming to Africa is a great opportunity to the continental football leaders, shareholders and the private sector to share their view points towards the development of the game with football actors who are in advance.

So far, several efforts from FIFA in promoting football in Africa are promising and Rwanda is among the countries benefiting these initiatives.

One such initiative is the construction of football facilities. Construction of a FIFA sponsored stadium is underway.

Currently, Rwanda hosts FIFA regional headquarters located in the capital Kigali.

No wonder, Rwanda’s Meeting, Incentives, Conference and Exhibition (MICE) drive will get a boost from this congress.