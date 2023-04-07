Arsenal Join Rwanda to Commemorate the Genocide Against Tutsi

Arsenal football club players have joined Rwandans to mark 29 year after the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, with comforting messages to the survivors.

One of the England’s most popular teams and Rwanda’s official tourism (Visit Rwanda) partner conveyed the message through a video clip recorded by midfielders Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Jorge Luiz Frello Filho known as Jorjinho.

‘Kwibuka’ means ‘to remember’. Today we stand with Rwanda to mark the 29th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Remember. Unite. Renew.

Ethnic division and hatred that were encouraged by corrupt regimes in Rwanda through decades culminated into the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi where more than one million innocent Tutsi perished between April and July 1994.

The commemoration week was launched by the head of State President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame who laid the wreath at the mass graves of Kigali Genocide Memorial where more than 250,000 victims lay to rest. They also lit the flame of hope at the same memorial.

Arsenal signed a partnership with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) since 2018 to market Rwanda’s touristic attractions, cultural heritage and friendly business environment among others.